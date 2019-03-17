|
Rodney A. Richards
Chenango Forks, NY - Rodney A. Richards, the love of Josephine's life and soulmate, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at the NYS Veterans Home, Oxford, NY, following a decline in health capped by hemiballismus, an insidious movement disorder which destroyed his life. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Raymond W. and Elizabeth J. Richards; his sister and brother-in-law, Nina and John (Jack) Vanlare, all of Rochester, NY. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Josephine and his devoted son, Mark J. Richards (Doreen) and children, Dylan, Sophia and Daisy, Fairfield, CT; daughters Stacy, Binghamton and Lynn, Arlington, MD; his step-daughter, Joyce Granish (Ron), Lisle, NY and her son, Timothy Favaloro, Burbank, CA; a special nephew, Erik Vanlare, Detroit, MI and a brother, James W. Richards, Rochester, NY. Rod was born in Rochester and later moved to Rush, NY. He grew up during the Depression, his family at times living in tents. As a teenager, he sought work wherever he could find it, often working in the farm fields in an effort to help his family. He, with the help of his mom, once raised a pig which he sold and bought his first car. He also took off one summer when he was 16 to join the Ringling Bros. Circus but was fired when he let the seals get loose. He and a friend also took two cross-country trips, working odd jobs to pay their way. After graduation from Rush High School, he attended a local junior college until it failed financially. During that time, he also played some minor league basketball. He then went to Syracuse and signed up for night classes at Syracuse University, working any job he could find to pay his tuition, room and board. He said he often existed on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. When the jobs and money ran out, and while walking down a Syracuse street, he saw an Army recruiting office and signed up. He saw combat during the Korean War as a member of the infantry and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant First Class at the age of 22. He returned to Syracuse and finished his education on the G.I. Bill, graduating from law school in 1959. He passed the bar exam and began his law career in Binghamton with firm of Pearis, Resseguie, Hogan and Kline. For a short time, he had an office in Chenango Forks. He later became a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice, Daniel McAvoy, whom he greatly admired. He was an Assistant Public Defender in the first Public Defender's office, followed by his appointment by County Executive Edwin L. Crawford as Broome County Attorney. He left this position when he had an opportunity to join the law firm of Becker, Card, Levy and Richards, to do trial work, particularly representing the Ottemen Newspaper, the Times-Herald-Record, Middletown, NY. After several years with that firm, he opened his own office in 1981 in Binghamton, with his wife, Josephine, as his secretary. He retired at the end of 2006 and spent his retirement years enjoying his rural home and reading, which he loved. Also, he volunteered for several years to serve on a panel that acted on behalf of mentally disabled residents of facilities operated by the State of New York who were in need of medical treatment. He often acted as Chairman. He found this a rewarding experience. Rod was a fine lawyer and an independent, hard-working man of honesty, integrity and discipline. He loved the law and will be remembered by it through his precedent-setting cases. Some special quotes by friends and associates: County Legislator Frank Bongiorgne to Rod's father: "Your son is a great lawyer but a lousy politician"; Donald Sukloff, Esq.: "Smart, sharp" and Robert Thomas, Esq., "a real gentleman". The family wishes to thank the NYS Veterans Home for the wonderful care given to Rod by everyone from the top down. At his request, there will be no calling hours. His body has been donated to SUNY-Upstate Medical. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2019