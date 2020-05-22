Rodney E. Lucas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney E. Lucas

Binghamton - Rodney E. Lucas, 80, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2020. Rodney was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He was predeceased by his parents Lorraine and Gordon Lucas. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan M. Lucas; daughter, Sandra Welch (Michael); son, Steven Lucas (Pamela Avery); brother, Brent Lucas. Rodney was a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America, starting Troop 152 Kattelville, along with the creation of the annual Webelos Overnighter attended by thousands of young scouts. He and his troop are well known for their chicken BBQ's on Route 12A. He was a 48 year member, custodian and key figure of the Chenango Bridge United Methodist Church, improving the sound system as well as organizing fund raisers and building renovation projects. After retiring from The Raymond Corp. with over 30 years of service he spent his time as a handyman as well as endless home projects and his love of gardening. He was very involved in the community, supporting several organizations and received many awards and recognition for his support.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Rodney's memory kindly consider a donation to the First United Methodist Church of Chenango Bridge, 704 River Rd, Chenango Bridge, NY 13745.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved