Rodney E. LucasBinghamton - Rodney E. Lucas, 80, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2020. Rodney was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He was predeceased by his parents Lorraine and Gordon Lucas. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan M. Lucas; daughter, Sandra Welch (Michael); son, Steven Lucas (Pamela Avery); brother, Brent Lucas. Rodney was a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America, starting Troop 152 Kattelville, along with the creation of the annual Webelos Overnighter attended by thousands of young scouts. He and his troop are well known for their chicken BBQ's on Route 12A. He was a 48 year member, custodian and key figure of the Chenango Bridge United Methodist Church, improving the sound system as well as organizing fund raisers and building renovation projects. After retiring from The Raymond Corp. with over 30 years of service he spent his time as a handyman as well as endless home projects and his love of gardening. He was very involved in the community, supporting several organizations and received many awards and recognition for his support.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Rodney's memory kindly consider a donation to the First United Methodist Church of Chenango Bridge, 704 River Rd, Chenango Bridge, NY 13745.