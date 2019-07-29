Services
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-724-3023
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodolfo Mattia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodolfo "Rudy" Mattia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodolfo "Rudy" Mattia Obituary
Rodolfo "Rudy" Mattia

Binghamton - Rodolfo "Rudy" Mattia, 68, left this world on July 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandy Mattia; his sons, Gregory, Anthony and his wife, Sonya and Joseph and his wife, Jamie; grandchilden: Joshua, Olivia, Natalie and Uriah. Rudy is also survived by his brothers, Antonio Mattia, Australia and Egidio Mattia, Endicott and his mother-in-law, Norma Bidwell. Rudy was born in Casacanditella, Italy, and his family moved to the United States and called Binghamton home. Rudy loved soccer and coached for several years through the Boys Club. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and playing golf. His "Gift of Gab" brought smiles and laughter to everyone in his presence. Rudy's wishes, which we will honor, were that there would be no formal services, just great memories of the time spent with his family and friends. Those wishing may make memorial donations to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodolfo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now