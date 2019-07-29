|
|
Rodolfo "Rudy" Mattia
Binghamton - Rodolfo "Rudy" Mattia, 68, left this world on July 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandy Mattia; his sons, Gregory, Anthony and his wife, Sonya and Joseph and his wife, Jamie; grandchilden: Joshua, Olivia, Natalie and Uriah. Rudy is also survived by his brothers, Antonio Mattia, Australia and Egidio Mattia, Endicott and his mother-in-law, Norma Bidwell. Rudy was born in Casacanditella, Italy, and his family moved to the United States and called Binghamton home. Rudy loved soccer and coached for several years through the Boys Club. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and playing golf. His "Gift of Gab" brought smiles and laughter to everyone in his presence. Rudy's wishes, which we will honor, were that there would be no formal services, just great memories of the time spent with his family and friends. Those wishing may make memorial donations to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 29 to July 30, 2019