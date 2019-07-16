Roger C. Scism



Johnson City - Roger C. Scism, 83, entered into the arms of Jesus on July 12, 2019. He is survived by his children, Daniel Scism, Gloria (Jim) McGarity, Sharon Scism and Rachel Scism, 5 grandchildren, Amanda, Charlie, Jessica (Matthew) Baddorf, Rebecca (Zachary) McGarity-Palmer and Eli Scism and a sister Doris Lott. He was predeceased by two wives, Janice in 2000 and Cora in 2013, and a son Timothy Scism. Roger worked for IBM in Owego and later Charlotte, NC. He lived his Christian faith through service to others, which included being a dedicated blood donor and a volunteer with the Child Evangelism Fellowship, Gideons International, the Park Avenue Baptist Church in Binghamton and service to his country in the Army. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at the Park Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 Vestal Ave Binghamton. Friends may call from 12 noon until the time of the service. He was buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, honor Roger by donating blood or with a donation to Gideons International. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 16 to July 19, 2019