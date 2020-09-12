1/1
Roger D. Dunham
Roger D. Dunham

June 10, 1944-September 10, 2020

Roger D. Dunham left this earth, joining his spirit into God's Heaven. He joins his late partner, Mary Lou, his mother & father, his four older sisters and four older brothers, as the Last of the Dunham's. He also leaves behind wonderful friends, Mary Ann Brigham, Ethel And Kishen Kapur, Diane Lewis and their families and many other friends. Growing up on a farm, Roger graduated from Arkport Central School and Geneseo University to become a teacher of 15 years and the retired from the Binghamton Post Office after 18 years. Roger enjoyed playing Bingo, Dancing, and the Casinos. He dedicated his life to Church and helping others. A funeral service will be held 12 Noon on Monday September 14th at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City. Entombment will be private in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call at the Rice Funeral Home Monday from 11 AM until the time of the Service.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
