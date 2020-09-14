Roger E. Allen
Greene - Roger E. Allen, 79, formerly of Greene, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was predeceased by his wives, Valerie Allen and Jeanine Allen; brother, Ralph Allen and parents, Arthur and Dorothy Allen. Roger is survived by his son, Charles Allen; stepson, Nigel (Greta) Robinson; stepdaughter, Tracey (Michael) Hluska; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 2 nephews. Roger retired in 1987 after serving his country for 25 years in the US Air Force. He enjoyed traveling, especially back to England where he served in the Air Force. A funeral service will be held 1:00pm Friday at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Burial with military honors will follow in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery, Greene. Friends of the family may call Friday from 11:00am until time of service at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
