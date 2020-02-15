|
Roger E. Conklin, Sr.
Conklin - Roger E. Conklin, Sr., 84, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020. He is predeceased by his father Dr. Maxwell E. Conklin; mother Ruth Havens Conklin; brother Robert M Conklin and his wife Dorothy B.; and many cousins. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Dorothy H.; children Roger E. Conklin Jr. (Brenda), David M. Conklin (Vickie), Lorraine Perez (Joe), James A. Conklin; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; niece Jodi Chastain and husband Rev. Dr. Steve Chastain; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Roger was in the Broadcasting Industry for 30 years as a Vice President of many local Radio Stations. He was a proud member, Elder and Deacon of Conklin Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:30pm until 7:00pm at Conklin Presbyterian Church, 1175 Conklin Rd, Conklin, NY 13748 and on Saturday from 9:30am until 11:00am, a Memorial Service will follow at 11:00am. Memorial contributions can be made to the Roger & Dorothy Conklin Endowment Fund at the Conklin Presbyterian Church or to Lourdes Hospice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2020