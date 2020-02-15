Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Conklin Presbyterian Church
1175 Conklin Rd
Conklin, NY
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Roger E. Conklin Sr. Obituary
Roger E. Conklin, Sr.

Conklin - Roger E. Conklin, Sr., 84, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020. He is predeceased by his father Dr. Maxwell E. Conklin; mother Ruth Havens Conklin; brother Robert M Conklin and his wife Dorothy B.; and many cousins. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Dorothy H.; children Roger E. Conklin Jr. (Brenda), David M. Conklin (Vickie), Lorraine Perez (Joe), James A. Conklin; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; niece Jodi Chastain and husband Rev. Dr. Steve Chastain; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Roger was in the Broadcasting Industry for 30 years as a Vice President of many local Radio Stations. He was a proud member, Elder and Deacon of Conklin Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:30pm until 7:00pm at Conklin Presbyterian Church, 1175 Conklin Rd, Conklin, NY 13748 and on Saturday from 9:30am until 11:00am, a Memorial Service will follow at 11:00am. Memorial contributions can be made to the Roger & Dorothy Conklin Endowment Fund at the Conklin Presbyterian Church or to Lourdes Hospice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2020
