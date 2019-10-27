|
Roger Glover
Starrucca - Roger Glover, 86 of Starrucca, PA passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Barnes Kasson SNF after an illness.
Roger was the son of the late Albert & Lilian Glover; he was also predeceased by his 3 brothers Douglas, Gordon and E. Lynn Glover and 1 sister Barbara Ann Sheldon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Barbara (Klym) Glover; 3 children Mark & Theresa Walker, Michelle Peters and Andrea & Richard Skinner; 1 sister Marilyn & David Czapnik; 5 grandchildren Brittany Fearon, Mark and Stephen Walker and Ethan and Connor Knox; 1 great grandchild Delaney Fearon; and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was born and raised in Starrucca, PA where he resided throughout his life as a Dairy Farmer. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He had a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed riding them in his younger years. He was a talented woodworker who made several crafts and furniture. After his retirement he and his wife drove their motor home to Arizona to spend the winters. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 4:30pm at Hennessey's Funeral Home 747 Jackson Ave., Susquehanna, PA with Pastor Vincent Chiaramonte officiating.
Internment will be held in the Starrucca Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3pm to 4:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Thompson United Methodist Church PO Box 66 Thompson, PA 18465 or the Barnes Kasson SNF 2872 Turnpike St. Susquehanna, PA 18847.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019