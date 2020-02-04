|
|
Roger K. Hills
Apalachin - Roger Hills passed away in the house he built for his family on the morning of February 3rd, 2020. He was a craftsman who left us hundreds of brick houses, porches, fireplaces and chimneys throughout the area. A hard-working old-school kind of man. He was truly one of the last of the "Old Fashioned Steam Powered Trains". He is predeceased by his parents, George and Gladys Hills; brothers, John Hills, Donald Hills and Richard Hills; and sister, Mae Greene. Roger is survived by his wife, Linda (Russell) Hills; sons, Keith (Karen) Hills and John Hills; granddaughter, Billie (Tim) O'Mara; great granddaughter, Dena; sisters, Florence Tzivanis, Doris Andrews, Janet James and Betsy Smith; and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to his sisters, Doris and Betsy and nieces, Patty and Sandy for their assistance throughout Roger's illness. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 300 E. Main St., Endicott. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Roger's name to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020