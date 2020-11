Roger KwiatkowskiConklin, NY - Roger Kwiatkowski, born July 21 1947 to Robert and Frida Kwiatkowski with his twin Richard (Deceased). The twins served in the U. S. Military during the Vietnam war. His death was abrupt and unexpected. He died happy and in love planning our spring garden.Concolences can be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com . Arrangements will be private and were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.