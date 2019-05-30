|
Roger L. Crawford
Owego - On Saturday May 25, 2019, we lost a beloved and highly respected member of our family, Roger L. Crawford. He was born on December 3, 1955, the son of the late George and May (Vernon) Crawford. Roger was a lifelong, fourth generation farmer; known for his dry sense of humor, clever retorts, tall stories and down to earth common sense.
Roger was predeceased by his brother, John Crawford. He is survived by his sisters and brother, Ina Solliday; Marion and Joe Chartrand, Merlene Cornett, Frank and Julie Crawford, Ann and Jim Lambrinos, Linda LeFever; his sister-in-law, Sandra Crawford; many nieces, nephews and their families.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Friday May 31, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm. A Memorial Service will begin at 3:00pm with Rev. Ken Crain officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in memory of Roger to a local Humane Society. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2019