Roger PeacockColesville - Roger Peacock, 56, of Colesville, NY and Millsboro, DE passed away on August 2, 2020 with Maya by his side.He was predeceased by his father Jim and father-in-law Richard.He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kathy, faithful companion Maya, Mother Rita, Brother Jim, nephew Jimmy (Stephanie) all of Texas and nephew Justin of Owego, NY, Mother-in-law Ann, Endicott, Sister-in-Law Karen (Leonard) nephew Aaron of Oregon, and nephew Brian (McKenna) of Utah, Special Aunt Pat of Delaware and Uncle Dave (Pat) of PA, many cousins, in-laws, and friends.Roger loved the ocean, his tropical flower gardens, and was an accomplished artist with the Fine Arts Society. He was brave the past 6 years battling his cancer with will and determination.Donations may be made to Every Dogs Dream or an animal rescue of your choice.Calling hours will be 4-6 Wed. 8/12 at Coleman & Daniels Endicott and memorial mass Thur. 8/13 at 9:30 at St. Paul's Binghamton.