Roger Singleton, Sr.
Deposit, NY - Roger J. Singleton Sr. formerly of Newark Valley, NY, passed away suddenly at the Susquehanna Nursing Home in Johnson City, NY on March 31, 2020 at the age of 73.
He was predeceased by his parents Marjorie and Thomas Singleton and his son Bruce Singleton.
He is survived by his son Roger Singleton Jr. and wife Tiffany Singleton, his son Marc Singleton and wife Marina Singleton, daughter in law Kelly Singleton, his sister Teri Anderson and her husband Andy Anderson, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Roger was born at Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY and graduated from Deposit Central School with the class of 64. He was an excellent athlete in High School, participating in several sports; including football where he was even awarded "Lineman of the year" in 1964. He was a manger for several years at IBM and retired from there, and then continued his carrier at Borg Warner Co. He loved his job and took much pride in what he did. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed and dedicated many years as a boy scout master in Deposit and Newark Valley. He was a big New York Yankees and Minnesota Viking fan and enjoyed watching football with his sons. He loved spending time with his family and will sadly missed by them.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 78 2nd St. Deposit, NY 13754.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 5, 2020