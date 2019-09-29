|
Roger Thomas Foster
Vestal - Roger Thomas Foster (Tom) passed peacefully at his home on September 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Tom was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 15, 1954. He graduated from Chenango Valley Central High School and Broome Community College. Tom retired from Universal Instruments where he was a Mechanical Engineer. He is predeceased by his parents, Joan G. Foster and Roger A. Foster. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cherigae Foster and his son Mark (Joanna) Foster. Three brothers, Steven (Denise), Christopher (Wendy) and Mark Foster. Brothers-in-law, Rick (Anne) LaFrance and Greg (Donna) LaFrance. Sister-in-law, Pam (Dennis) Krouse. Mother-in-law, Marilyn (Preston) Tawes. Nieces, Melissa Foster, Jessica (Ted) Brooks and Teresa Foster. Nephews, Rick (Brianne) LaFrance, Greg LaFrance and Trevor LaFrance. And his granddaughters who he adored more than anything, Brenna and Mara Foster. Tom had many friends throughout his life and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him. The family would like to thank the many caregivers that enabled Tom and Cheri to remain together at their home. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901 and burial will follow in the Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019