Roger W. Davies
Chenango Bridge - Roger W. Davies, 85, of Chenango Bridge, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born July 12, 1934, to the late Elmer & Bertha Davies. He was predeceased by his sister, Jane (Davies) & Rev. Sherwood Thomas. Roger is survived by his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Mary Jane (Townsend) Davies; son Mark & Christina Davies of Warrington, PA, daughter Kathleen (Davies) & Jay Sayre of Harrisburg, PA; grandchildren Lisa (Davies) & Collin Berglund, Steven Davies, Matthew, Jennifer, and Brian Sayre; and sister Jacqueline Davies. Roger was a loving and devout husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He had a gentle soul and a hearty laugh, and will be missed dearly by many. Roger graduated from Scranton Central High School, received his Bachelor's Degree from Mansfield State Teachers College, and his Master's Degree from the University of Scranton. He taught Social Studies and English for 36 years in the Binghamton School District, at East Junior, West Junior, and Central High School. He served as Student Council advisor, coached Chenango Bridge Little League Baseball and Softball, and served as President of the Chenango Valley Band Association. He was a member of the Teachers' Stock Club, Teachers' Golf League, Bonsai Club, and the Kiwanis Club, where he served as President, and served with the Army National Guard. Roger was a former member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church, where he faithfully served as Elder, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher; and most recently was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. He was a talented artist, enjoying painting in his retirement, and was an avid Yankees, Giants, and Penn State football fan. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St., Port Dickinson, NY, 13901. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, and again on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider memorial contributions in Roger's name to the Fairview United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, at 254 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY, 13904.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 17, 2019