Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
709 Main St
Vestal, NY
Resources
Roland (Ron) Bates Sr.

Roland (Ron) Bates Sr. Obituary
Roland (Ron) Bates Sr.

- - Roland (Ron) Bates Sr., 82, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Dorothy; sister Martha Cooper; daughters Judy Williams, Cindy Spohn, Brenda (Andy) Schmitt, and Laurie (Bob) Pellett; and son Roland (Christina) Bates, Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren Samantha and Derek Williams; Ashley and Amber Spohn; Christina, Michael, and Katie Pellett; and Kayla, Jessica, and Joshua Bates; and five great-grandchildren.

Ron served in the U.S. Marines from 1953 to 1957. He was married to Dorothy in 1956. Over much of his life, Ron loved to hunt and fish, and go camping with his family. In his later years, he enjoyed family cookouts, spending time with his grown children and their families, and working around the house. He enjoyed a good beer and a good burger, as well as a good (or bad) joke. Ron's sense of humor and ability to strike up conversations with anybody and everybody made him many friends over the years.

A memorial service will be held at the Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main St. in Vestal, NY, on Saturday, July 6th, at 1:00 pm, with a luncheon to follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 30, 2019
