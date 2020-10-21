Roland Clifton Wardell



Brick - Roland Clifton Wardell, a very special husband, son, father and friend, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ at the age of 84.



Roland was born August 7, 1936 in Neptune, NJ. He graduated from Red Bank High School in 1955 and then earned a Bachelors of Science degree in Dairy Husbandry from Iowa State



University in 1959.



Roland was married on June 7, 1975 to Ginny Simonson and had one son, Jay, a year later.



Roland worked for the New Jersey Department of Health, then as a dairy herdsman and agricultural salesman until 1979. He then struck out on his most enterprising endeavor: establishing, building and running a dairy farm from scratch in Rocky Mount, VA. There he joined Antioch Church of the Brethren and contributed to various community and agricultural endeavors.



After retiring from farming, Roland moved to Windsor, NY where he continued to serve his fellow farmers as a consultant and salesman, helping them with issues ranging from breeding to nutrition to herd management. Roland loved to travel, and had friends and clients across the Northeast US from Connecticut to Virginia to Ohio. He was passionate about the science of nutrition and would engage in deep conversation with anyone who expressed any interest.



In his later life, Roland moved to Lakewood, NJ with his wife, joined St. Andrew Methodist



Church and contributed to neighborhood causes like "Save the Bay". In 2019, he moved to Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brick, NJ, to whom his family is very grateful.



Roland is survived by his wife, Ginny, son Jay, and very special adopted sister, Barbara, and also by his sister Janis (Virgil), sister-in-law Toni (Nelson) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Clifton and Corol and his brother Nelson. There will be a memorial service in the spring of 2021.









