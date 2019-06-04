Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Duane Ellis Sr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roland Duane Ellis Sr. Obituary
Roland Duane Ellis, Sr.

Binghamton - Roland Duane Ellis, Sr., age 88, of Binghamton passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 29, 1930 to Dana and Mildred Ellis. Ron was predeceased by his wife Mary, a brother Dana and a sister Barbara. He is survived by 6 sons and 2 daughters, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Ron worked for many years at EJ Shoe Factory and retired from Bates Troy Laundry. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed many hours watching Yankees baseball. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Wednesday at 10am. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now