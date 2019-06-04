|
|
Roland Duane Ellis, Sr.
Binghamton - Roland Duane Ellis, Sr., age 88, of Binghamton passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 29, 1930 to Dana and Mildred Ellis. Ron was predeceased by his wife Mary, a brother Dana and a sister Barbara. He is survived by 6 sons and 2 daughters, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Ron worked for many years at EJ Shoe Factory and retired from Bates Troy Laundry. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed many hours watching Yankees baseball. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Wednesday at 10am. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 4, 2019