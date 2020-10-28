Roland K "Dutch" Smith Jr



Johnson City, NY - Roland K "Dutch" Smith Jr. 59 of Johnson City, NY passed away October 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Cindy L Smith, his two sons Cody and Clay and his beloved Piper.



He is remembered by his sisters Cindy (Michael)Balles, Christina(Charles) Snedaker and brother Ritchie(Holly) Smith. He will be missed by his sister in laws Deborah Leonard, Gail Petrick and brother in law Gary(Anna) Petrick and many nieces, nephews and friends.



He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and devoted friend. He enjoyed camping, gardening, hunting and fishing and loved his cheeseburgers. A Private Funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday October 30, 2020 at The J.F. Rice Funeral Home 150 Main Street Johnson City, NY. Burial will be in Glen Castle Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9-10AM.









