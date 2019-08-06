|
|
Rollin Lewis
Happy 25th Anniversary, My Dear Ron.
Today, August 6th is a very special day, that we looked forward to each year, we enjoyed each Anniversary toasting with our special wedding glasses, sharing fun memories, laughter and good cheer!
For this special silver one, we planned a little more, with silver bells and trimmings, and friends and family coming through our door! However, our Dear Lord and Savior, had His reason, this was not what He had planned, He knew what was best for us, so we must try and understand.
We will still be together, I feel your presence each day, we will once again toast together, in our own spiritual way!
Once again, walking hand in hand, as I look for you above, smiling at you joyously and sending you all my love!
I will always love you way beyond FOREVER, and remember you very special ways, cherishing those wonderful memories, until my ending earthly, days!
When I arrive in Heaven, I know that you will be standing at those beautiful Heavenly gates, waiting anxiously for me!
We will see a rainbow, loved ones and all of our pets in a sky that's always blue, happiness will fill our hearts. Butterflies, flowers, birds, deer and sunshine will always light our day, as we continue walking through! What a joyous day it will be when I am once again, REUNITED WITH YOU!
HAPPY SILVER ANNIVERSARY, MY LOVE! VECHNAYA PAMYAT! MEMORY ETERNAL!
Love,
Evie
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 6, 2019