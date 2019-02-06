|
Ron Heebner
Binghamton - Ron unexpectantly left us on Monday, February 4, 2019, and returned home to his Creator. His faith was very strong and always guided his life. He was born on December 1, 1939 in Philadelphia to Gilbert and June Heebner. He always remained a fan of his Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles. Ron had boundless energy and often said he needed two life times to do everything. Ron graduated from West Chester State University with a BA in history and political science. He also received the distinction of Certified Graduate Remodeler (CGR) from the National Association of Home Builders, and he was only one of four in Broome County to graduate from the Dennis A. Pellietier County Government Institute through the New York State Association of Counties. He began his working career as a copy kid with the Christian Science Monitor in Boston, MA (he was very proud that they even published a few of the articles that he had written). He then moved on to Scott Paper Company as a salesman, and later joined Pat Cummiskey & Son to learn the remodeling business. After several years he started his own company, Ron Heebner & Co., and loved working with the community to help them update their homes. He took great pride in coming up with the plans and working with the homeowner to see that things were done properly. Honesty was his number one goal when working with anyone. Ron was a former member and President of the Southern Tier Home Builders and Remodelers Association, active on its Board of Directors for 15 years, served on the Government Affairs & Codes Committee, and served as Editor of their monthly newsletter for a time; he also served on the Broome County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee for 25 years. He belonged to the Johnson City Republican Committee and loved walking the streets gathering signatures for individuals running for local office. He was an active member and former President of the Johnson City Rotary Club and was named Johnson City Rotarian of the Year in 2008. He loved his association with Davis College, and he and Patti received the Davis College Philanthropic Award in 2014. He also always wanted and did achieve his Private Pilot license, single-engine land. He and his wife Patti loved living in Johnson City and adopted the gardens in the Roundabout spending many hours trying to "beat the weeds." Ron was a Christ the King Retreat House men's retreat captain and Knight having attended several men's and couples retreats through the years. He also served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister at his current parish, St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament, and worked at encouraging all men to attend the IGNITE men's conference with the Bishop each year. Ron's most recent love was serving as a Broome County Legislator. He enjoyed every minute of it. He took pleasure in everything he did and made friends easily. He is predeceased by his parents, Gilbert and June Heebner, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Sophie Sinicki, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stephen and Barbara Sinicki. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patti; his brother and sister-in-law Gary and Diane Heebner and their children Richard, Rebecca and Jonathan and their families; his sister and brother-in-law, June and Bob Stacy and their children Jannette, Christine and Erin and their families; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Adrian Sinicki and their children Renee, and Heather and Tim Arel and their daughter Autumn; his nieces and nephews Chris and Gina Sinicki and their daughter Nicole; Tim and Tina Sinicki and their children Allison, Tanner and Ashley; and Tracy and Tom Snashall and their children Molly and Abby. He also has several cousins. His rescued dog, Noelle, loved "her Dad" and followed him everywhere. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent dePaul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal Friday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Town of Maine. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ron may be made to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903 or St. Vincent dePaul Blessed Sacrament Church, 165 Clifton Blvd, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019