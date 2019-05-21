|
Ronald A. Boucher
Binghamton - Ronald A. Boucher, 71, passed away Saturday, May18, 2019. He was predeceased by his father Emile Boucher, mother Lucille, stepfather James Wheeler and brother Dennis Boucher. He is survived by his son Ronald E. Boucher, daughter & son-in-law Tracie & Matthew Baskett; grandchildren Mathias and Lilith; brother & sister-in-law Emile & Susan Boucher, sister Susan & Donald Dillenbeck and brother Alan Wheeler; former wife and friend Jill Boucher and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
He was a Korean War Army Veteran and a Member of the VFW Post 478, American Legion Post 1194 and the Moose Lodge #1013. He was the retired owner and operator of Boucher's Collision Service in Sanitaria Springs, and avid car enthusiast. Ronald was a beloved father, grandfather and favorite uncle who enjoyed spending time with his family.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, 2pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. Burial will follow in the Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11am-2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the American Legion Post 1194, 363 W Service Road, Binghamton, NY 13901
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 21 to May 22, 2019