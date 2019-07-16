|
Ronald A. Cortright
Newark Valley, New York - Ronald A. Cortright, 71, of Newark Valley passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Irving and Norma Cortright. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jody Cortright; three daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Michael Goddy, Rhonda Marshall, Dawn and Jim Chase; six grandchidlren, Brittany, Greggory, Michael, Christopher, Kirsten, Edison; four great-grandchildren; two brothers and sister-in-law, Gerald Cortright and Kate Schalck, James and Elizabeth Cortright; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tioga Cemetery, Owego, NY. Condolences may be made to Ron's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 16, 2019