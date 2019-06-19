|
|
Ronald A. Harris, Sr.
Newark Valley - Ronald Arthur Harris Sr. born January 30, 1940, passed peacefully from this earth to his eternal home, surrounded by his family, on June 16, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Gertrude Harris, his sister Doris and brother Richard. Ron is survived and greatly missed by his loving wife of nearly 58 years, April (Bouton), and their seven children: Deborah, Kathy (Chuck), Ron Jr. (Kim), Michele (Kurt), Mike (Shina), Theresa (Brian) and Nichole (Ben); his siblings: Beverly, Milton, Dawn, Phil, Daryl, Ray, and Russ; his grandchildren of whom he was especially proud: Ron III, Tara (Jen), Nick, Mackenzie, Sully, Joe, Sam, Jon and Julia; several foster great-grandchildren, extended family, friends, and beloved family pets. After graduating from the Binghamton School District, he worked at a few different jobs in the area, but then realized his passion was for building and woodworking. He started his own contracting business, skillfully building beautiful homes, including the family's life long home in Newark Valley, as well as furniture, toys and other treasures. Ron was a longtime member of the Conklin Avenue First Baptist Church in Binghamton, where he shared his beautiful voice in the choir. His hobbies included fishing, bird watching, and spending time with his family. Everything he did was filled with love. His family is very grateful to all of the Mercy House volunteers and hospice workers that took such wonderful care of him. Visitation hours will be held from 4-7PM Thursday, June 20, at the MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig St. Newark Valley. A funeral service will be held there on Friday at 4 PM followed by burial in the Maine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Ron's name to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760. Memories may be shared in Ron's guest book at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 19, 2019