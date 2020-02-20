Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Johnson City - 91, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Pipher; parents Peter and Olive Pipher; brothers Marshall, Gerald and Arnold Pipher. He is survived by his sons and daughters in law Gary and Maria Pipher; Randall Pipher; Kevin and Rosemarie Pipher; grandchildren Lisa (Jeff) Hopkins, Heather Pipher; sisters and brother in law Aretha; Muriel and Heston; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ron retired from IBM after 31 years where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was a member of Boulevard United Methodist Church where he was involved with the children's ministry. Ron enjoyed photography as a hobby. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday at 4pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2pm until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
