Ronald "Ron" A. Piscopo
Stuart - Ronald "Ron" A. Piscopo, 83, of Stuart, FL, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Born in the Bronx, NY, to Umberto and Rose (nee Setteducatti) Piscopo, he graduated from Iona College with a Bachelors in Economics, and ultimately purchased five bowling centers and an alarm company in New York and Pennsylvania.
Ron was a lifelong voracious reader, who also enjoyed cooking (always adding extra garlic), gatherings with his family, and "tinkering" -- with professional results -- around his home in Binghamton, NY. In later years, he travelled widely, visiting countries and continents all over the world. He also enjoyed his boat, "Pin Money," skiing and golfing. Ron was a member of the Yacht and Country Club of Stuart (a place he referred to as Paradise); he and his late wife, Mary Lee, enjoyed a rich social life there, with many friends, parties and gatherings.
Ron is survived by his two daughters Julie (Kelvin) Smith of Jensen Beach, FL and Nicole (Dan) Neal of Gainesville, FL; his two brothers Albert (Lois) Piscopo of Cold Spring, NY and Philip (Sandy) Piscopo of Greenwich, CT; one grandchild, Kelvin Smith; and two nieces, three nephews and many friends.
A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL .
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997.
Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019