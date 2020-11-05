Ronald Charles Oliver



It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Ronald Charles Oliver announce his passing from this life on October 28, 2020, at his home in Rockledge, Florida at the age of 75 years, after courageously battling squamous cell carcinoma cancer.



He is predeceased by his parents Leon Oliver and Elizabeth Cairns and his brother, Dennis Oliver. Ron is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane Sabine Oliver, son, Keith Oliver and son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Shelly Oliver. Stepdaughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Dave Tewksbury and stepson, Rich Herrington. Grandchildren, Brandon Tewksbury, Ryan Tewksbury, Amber Herrington, Peter Oliver, Lauren Tewksbury, Tony Herrington, Ashley Oliver and a very special great-grandson, Cooper Tewksbury. Also surviving are his sister, Sandra Hale and sister and brother-in-law Bonnie and Paul Whittaker, sisters-in law Shirley Gardner and Janice Houseknecht.



Ron was born on March 7, 1945, in Binghamton, New York, attended Greene Central School, and was a U. S. Army Veteran.



Ron loved family life, but his passion was golf. He never played a course he didn't like. His favorite foursome was playing Duran with grandsons, Brandon, Ryan and Tony.



A Military ceremony will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida, at the convenience of the family.









