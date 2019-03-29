Services
Chenango Bridge - Ronald D. Cannon, 84 of Chenango Bridge, died suddenly March 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Cannon, children; Terri Cannon-Pirozzi, Lori (Erick) Gaugler, Jeff (Patty) Pergl, Janet Pergl and Jill (Bill) Stackpole, grandchildren; Kristoffer, Miranda, Ann, Ian, Rachel, Julie and 6 great-grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by his Parents Maynard and Mildred and sisters Norma Young and Joyce Cannon. Ron served in the Air Force during the Korean War, following his service he worked for Singer-Link. He was a dedicated member of Eastern Light Lodge 126 #126 F&AM.

The family will greet friends at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home 483 Chenango Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 4-7 a Masonic service will be held at 6:30. Funeral services will be 10am Monday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Masonic Brotherhood Fund. To read a full obituary visit www.HeFuneralHome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
