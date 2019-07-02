|
|
Ronald D. Mercer
Kirkwood - Ronald D. Mercer, 78, of Kirkwood, NY, passed away on the evening of Monday June 24, 2019 at Binghamton General Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Leslie and Juanita Mercer and his brother Clyde "Tony" Mercer. He married Susan in September of 1962 and together they raised three children: Keith (Patti), Jodie Nixon, and Karl (Diana). In addition to his loving wife and children, he is survived by his grandchildren: Matt (Katherine), Brandon, Scott, Danielle, Kori, Kristin (Mike), and John (Alysha); great-grandchildren: Madison, Taylor, Chloe, Richard, Riley, Liam, Layla, and Rhylee; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was known for his sense of humor and laughter among his family and friends. He retired from the NYS Dept. of Transportation as Region 9 Materials Engineer. He was active in several organizations over the years. He is a past PEF Shop Steward and member of their Executive Board. He served on the Binghamton District - NYS Employees Federal Credit Union's Supervisory Committee and Board of Directors for many years. He was a volunteer fire fighter with the Five Mile Point Fire Company for nearly 30 years and held several Board of Directors and fire officer positions, including Assistant Chief, during that time. He was an active life member in Binghamton Elks Lodge #70 and served as Secretary. He was recognized by the 204th Engineer Combat Battalion (Heavy) New York State Army National Guard for his outstanding support and dedication to their families and soldiers during multiple deployments. Other affiliations include the NYS Assoc. of Transportation Engineers and the American Society for Testing and Materials.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held July 20, 2019 from 12-3 pm at the Binghamton Elks Lodge #70, 1309 Route 11, Kirkwood, NY 13795. A Lodge of Sorrows ceremony will be held at 12:15 pm followed by fellowship with family and friends. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Ron's name to Binghamton Elks Lodge #70 or to Five Mile Point Fire Company, 16 Crescent Dr, Kirkwood, New York 13795.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 2 to July 3, 2019