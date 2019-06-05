|
|
Ronald D. Quinn
Kirkwood - Ronald D. Quinn, 65, of Kirkwood passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born June 5, 1953 in Blakely, PA. He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Betty Quinn and brother Frank Quinn. He is survived by his loving wife Karen and their children Katie, Nathan (Rachel), Connor (Airyell), Taylor, and a very special granddaughter Kailey. He was employed at IBM for over 30 years as a physical designer and after retirement continued to work at ASIC North as circuit physical designer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as fishing, golfing, gambling, laying by the pool, working on the house and most of all making everyone laugh. Ron was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who was greatly loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 5 to June 6, 2019