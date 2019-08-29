|
|
Ronald Duane Dokken
Endwell - Ronald Duane Dokken, 82 of Endwell died at the NYS Veterans Home, Oxford on August 17, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1937 in Austin City, MN a son of the late Maynard and Helen (Hatlostad) Dokken.
He is survived by his children; Ronald and Susan Dokken, Sheri Dokken and Kathy Dokken; his granddaughter Samantha Dokken and his brother, Jerry and Eleanor Dokken. He also survived by his special friend, Julianne and the mother of his children, Gail Dokken. He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley.
Ron was a Viet Nam combat veteran, having flown as a navigator on B-52s, especially arc light missions from bases in Guam and Thailand. He also flew bombing sorties at the siege of Khe Sanh. He enjoyed dancing, singing and being a father and grandfather. He was kind, funny and gregarious and generous to a fault. He lit up a room and brought light and life to everyone he interacted with. He was a member of Holy Nativity Lutheran Church of Endicott.
The family thanks the staff at the NYS Veterans Home for the wonderful care that our father received, and the friendships made during his stay.
Private services will be held by the family later.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Oxford, NY. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019