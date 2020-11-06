1/1
Ronald E. Hart
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Hart

Johnson City - Ronald E. Hart, 75, of Johnson City passed away peacefully Nov. 5, 2020 at the NYS Veterans Home in Oxford. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles & Cecil (Chesnut) Hart. He is survived by his 8 sisters and their spouses: Jeanette Schultz, Christine Kingsley, Carolyn Hart and Lois Jenks, Dawn and Bill Wayman, Patricia Hart, Jennifer (Jenny) Hart and Jim Mahlum, Kathleen (Kate) and Patrick Carey and Colleen and Jim Nabinger. He is also survived by MANY nieces and nephews. After graduating from Harpursville Central High School, Ron joined the US Marine Corp. He was a Vietnam veteran, honorably discharged as Sargent in 1966 with Good Conduct Medal and a Rifle Marksman Badge. He resided in Virginia many years and was a member of Bakery & Sales Drivers' Union, moving back to Southern Tier in 2015. A profound thank you to the entire staff at NYS Veterans Home at Oxford for the amazing care they gave our brother, with a special thank you to Amy B. Memorial contributions in Ron's name may be made to "Special Resident Donation Fund" at Veterans Home at Oxford.

Private Graveside Services will be held in Knox Cemetery, Ouaquaga at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved