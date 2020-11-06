Ronald E. Hart
Johnson City - Ronald E. Hart, 75, of Johnson City passed away peacefully Nov. 5, 2020 at the NYS Veterans Home in Oxford. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles & Cecil (Chesnut) Hart. He is survived by his 8 sisters and their spouses: Jeanette Schultz, Christine Kingsley, Carolyn Hart and Lois Jenks, Dawn and Bill Wayman, Patricia Hart, Jennifer (Jenny) Hart and Jim Mahlum, Kathleen (Kate) and Patrick Carey and Colleen and Jim Nabinger. He is also survived by MANY nieces and nephews. After graduating from Harpursville Central High School, Ron joined the US Marine Corp. He was a Vietnam veteran, honorably discharged as Sargent in 1966 with Good Conduct Medal and a Rifle Marksman Badge. He resided in Virginia many years and was a member of Bakery & Sales Drivers' Union, moving back to Southern Tier in 2015. A profound thank you to the entire staff at NYS Veterans Home at Oxford for the amazing care they gave our brother, with a special thank you to Amy B. Memorial contributions in Ron's name may be made to "Special Resident Donation Fund" at Veterans Home at Oxford.
Private Graveside Services will be held in Knox Cemetery, Ouaquaga at the convenience of the family.
