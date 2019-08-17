|
Ronald E. Trelease
Endwell - Ronald E. Trelease, 85 of Endwell, has departed from our world peacefully. On August 9, 2019, Ron passed away while in the presence of his wife and children. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joan. Ron is also survived by his daughter, Karen Vadney, (son-in law, Jeff ), son, Scott Trelease, as well as his four grandchildren, Kelly Vadney, Lauren Petrone,(Kyle), Benjamin and Ashley Trelease. A Memorial Service for Ron will be held on Sunday at 5 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, with Deacon Tom Harley officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the Allen Memorial Home from 3 PM until Service time at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made to the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad: 8 Avenue B Endwell, N.Y. 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019