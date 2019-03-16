Ronald Eugene Partis



formerly of Cortland - Ronald Eugene Partis, formerly of Cortland, NY, son of Perce Matthew Partis of Faversham, Kent, England and Maude Cynthia Leavitt of Picton, Ont., Canada, age 82, passed on March 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Jeanne Cottrell and three daughters, Deborah Anne Fetcinko, Sherri Lynne Partis-Whittington (Glenn Partis-Whittington) and Kristin Jeanne Partis (Marty Peters) and grandchildren Morgan Whittington, Kristopher Benjamin Spahalski. Ron was pre-deceased by his brother David and is survived by David's wife Stella and her family. Ron graduated from State College at Canton and Indiana Technical Institute with mechanical and aeronautical engineering degrees. He worked for Link Aviation for 36 years as a design engineer and mechanical engineering manager. Ron was always fascinated with airplanes and flying. At Canton, he learned to fly on an Aeronca Chief and in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he earned his private pilots license. After settling near Chenango Bridge, he bought a Cessna 170B (tail dragger) and flew if for the next 30 years out of Greene and Chenango Bridge Airports. He flew with his family, the 3 daughters in the back seat, all over the northeast. He belonged to AOPA, EAA, Cessan 170 Club and the Faversham Society. Ron also had a lifelong interest in photography, selling photos to stock companies. He enjoyed traveling in his motor home and made many trips north and south, out west, PEI & Nova Scotia, Canada and twice to Alaska. The family will celebrate his life at a later date. Arrangements made by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019