Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Partis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Eugene Partis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Eugene Partis Obituary
Ronald Eugene Partis

formerly of Cortland - Ronald Eugene Partis, formerly of Cortland, NY, son of Perce Matthew Partis of Faversham, Kent, England and Maude Cynthia Leavitt of Picton, Ont., Canada, age 82, passed on March 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Jeanne Cottrell and three daughters, Deborah Anne Fetcinko, Sherri Lynne Partis-Whittington (Glenn Partis-Whittington) and Kristin Jeanne Partis (Marty Peters) and grandchildren Morgan Whittington, Kristopher Benjamin Spahalski. Ron was pre-deceased by his brother David and is survived by David's wife Stella and her family. Ron graduated from State College at Canton and Indiana Technical Institute with mechanical and aeronautical engineering degrees. He worked for Link Aviation for 36 years as a design engineer and mechanical engineering manager. Ron was always fascinated with airplanes and flying. At Canton, he learned to fly on an Aeronca Chief and in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he earned his private pilots license. After settling near Chenango Bridge, he bought a Cessna 170B (tail dragger) and flew if for the next 30 years out of Greene and Chenango Bridge Airports. He flew with his family, the 3 daughters in the back seat, all over the northeast. He belonged to AOPA, EAA, Cessan 170 Club and the Faversham Society. Ron also had a lifelong interest in photography, selling photos to stock companies. He enjoyed traveling in his motor home and made many trips north and south, out west, PEI & Nova Scotia, Canada and twice to Alaska. The family will celebrate his life at a later date. Arrangements made by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Download Now