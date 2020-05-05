Ronald Francis Riecke
1959 - 2020
Ronald Francis Riecke

Meshoppen - Ronald Francis Riecke, 60, of Meshoppen passed away May 2, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 38 years, Annette Lisa Gentile Riecke.

Born in Binghamton, NY on October 21, 1959. He was the son of the late John and Mary Winfield Riecke. He was a 1978 graduate of Blue Ridge High School. He was employed by Nu Feeds Inc.

Ronald spent many years coaching his daughter's softball teams and continued to enjoy supporting and watching the local sports teams. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends most of all his grandchildren as they were his pride and joy.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters, Kristen Riecke and husband Ian, and Theresa Stang and husband Todd; brother, Jim Riecke and wife Mary; sisters, Debbie Seaman and husband Bill, and Sandy Riecke; sister in law, JoAnne Riecke; grandchildren, Kayden Hunter and Grace Stang; father and mother in law Ralph and Wanda DePue along with several nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his brother Donald Riecke.

Interment services and burial will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock on Tuesday.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 West Tioga Street, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Ronald's name to the Tunkhannock Baseball Association, P.O. Box 207 Tunkhannock, PA 18657 or to the Wyoming County 4H, 71 Hollowcrest Rd Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
