|
|
Ronald G. Bell
Owego, New York - Ronald G. Bell, 81, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Ron was predeceased by his parents,W. Grant and Florence Bell; sister, Emily Lowin. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol (Powell) Bell; three children and their spouses, W. Grant Bell II and his wife, Sheryl, Laura and Michael Farrell, Sarah and Michael Welch; 12 grandchildren, Sarah and Brian McCabe, David Bell and Danielle Magee, Deborah and Seth Davis, Howard and Joanna Bell, Emma and Ty Squier, Austin and Connor Farrell, Margaret (David Lane), Zachary, Andrew, Katherine and Cassandra Welch; 11 great-grandchildren, Luthien, Meadhros, Fiona, Corwin, Severian, Nolan, Skylar, Lilah, Shaylee, George, Lincoln; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Bonnie Bell; several nieces and nephews. Ron was a member of the United Methodist Church of Owego. He was born and raised on the Bell Farm in Barton, NY. He graduated from Tioga Center School Class of 1955 and was elected class president. He entered the U.S. Air Force and later moved back to Owego and married his wife, Carol. Shortly after their marriage he joined the Tioga County Sherriff's Department and eventually attained rank of Undersherriff. In 1968, he entered the New York State Police and after retiring he was elected Town of Owego Justice. Ron will be remembered for his love of God, Family and his generosity with time and energy. Life Celebration services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 261 Main Street, Owego. Burial will be in the Broadway Cemetery, Owego. The family will receive friends Thursday Evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald G. Bell's memory to the Family Life Network, P.O. Box 506, Bath, NY 14810 or the Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Ron's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019