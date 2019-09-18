|
Ronald G. Dodge
Owego - Ronald G. Dodge, 73, of Owego, NY passed away at home on Tuesday morning September 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debbie (Carr) Dodge; his three children, Brittney Dodge, Brent and Melissa Dodge, Brandynn and James Lovvorn; his grandchildren, Garrett and Mason Dodge, Ryleigh and Ashtyn Lovvorn; his brothers and sister, Harry and Sharon Dodge, Janice and Peter Lorey, Jim and Linda Dodge; and his many nieces, nephews and their families.
Ronald was born in Johnson City, NY on February 8, 1946, the son of Edgar and Dorothy (Robison) Dodge. He was a 6th-grade teacher with the Vestal Central School District, serving for 33 years and was a 60-year member of the South Apalachin Baptist Church. Ron loved woodworking, carpentry and building; all of his projects were usually major, and he truly enjoyed creating special keepsakes for his children and grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the New York Giants and New York Yankees.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the South Apalachin Baptist Church, 4116 Pennsylvania Ave. Apalachin, NY 13732 on Saturday September 21, 2019, from 10:00am until 11:00am. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Daniel Crane officiating. Interment will be in South Owego Cemetery. Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Ron to the South Apalachin Baptist Church or the South Side Fire Company. Please share your memories through Richards Funeral Home at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 18, 2019