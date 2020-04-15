|
|
Ronald Greenblott
Endwell - Ronald Greenblott (Z"L) of Endwell, New York, passed away from Alzheimer's disease at Willow Point Nursing Home, Vestal, NY on April 14, 2020. He was 91 years old. Ronald grew up during WWII with his parents, Joseph and Helen, and sister Shirley at 12 ½ Parsons Street in Binghamton, NY. He graduated from Binghamton North High School and went to work with his father as an automobile mechanic at Fixwell Service Station, Binghamton, NY. After the death of his father in 1953, Ronald began a career at IBM where he eventually became a self-taught computer engineer. Following his retirement from IBM, he drove a school bus for Maine-Endwell Central School District.
Ronald served honorably in the NY State National Guard during the Korean conflict. He was a life member of the O.L. Davis Fire Company, Endwell; NY, Past Master of the Philetus Masonic Lodge No. 1023 (now St. Mark's-Vestal Lodge No. 435); volunteer for Mended Hearts; and lifetime member of Temple Israel, Binghamton, NY. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, cousin, and friend, Ronald was known for his good-natured spirit, sense of humor, warmth, kindness, and deep love for his family. Ronald met and married the love of his life, Mildred (Millie) Markovits, in 1958. They were inseparable for 61 years until Millie passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2020. Ronald is survived by his two sons, Joseph and Richard; daughters-in-law, Leela and Lori; grandchildren, Hanna, David, and Alex; sister-in-law, Miriam; and cousins, Barbara, Arlene, Daniel, Daria, Hayleigh, Dominyck, Brayden, and Octayvia. Ronald will be forever loved and deeply missed.
To ensure everyone's health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at West Lawn Cometary, Johnson City, NY. Donations in Ronald's memory should be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020