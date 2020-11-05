1/1
Ronald I. Meyers
Ronald I. Meyers

Endicott - Ronald I. Meyers of Endicott, NY moved on to his next life on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at the age of 81. Ron is survived by his wife Sally A. Meyers of 55 years, brother-in-law Mark Harned, sister-in-law Joanne Meyers, godson Todd Caza and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Charles W. Meyers Sr. and Bessie M. Shaw, brothers Charles W. Meyers, Jr. and John M. Meyers and sister Millie E. Zimmer.

A native of Endicott, Ron worked at IBM in several locations for 37 years in both technical and managerial positions, retiring as a department manager and an electrical engineer. After retiring from IBM Ron started a little business providing parking lot maintenance. He then had the opportunity to join a small technical company managing a protype lab, later moving on to a position at Ensco providing sub-contract work at BAE Systems.

Always with a great sense of humor, Ron enjoyed many hobbies including boating, fishing, camping, SCUBA diving and tinkering. He found pleasure in helping others with just about any project. He especially enjoyed attending his wife's local softball games and traveling to tournaments, preparing picnic meals and snacks for the team. He also enjoyed hosting fun parties at the family cottage at Sandy Pond, NY. Ron was also a member of Maine Lodge No. 399 Free and Accepted Masons.

Ron and Sally designed and built their own home over many years - a work still in progress! He enjoyed the wildlife that would visit the house and surrounding woods.

After battling Parkinson's Disease for over 10 years, Ron relocated to Ideal Senior Living Center after hip fractures. Many thanks to the staff at Ideal for their kind and compassionate care. There will be no services at this time.

At Ron's request, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to WSKG, 601 Gates Road, Vestal, NY 13850 or Cornell University, Feline Health Center, Box 39, 930 Campus Road, Ithaca, NY 14843 or charity of one's choice.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
