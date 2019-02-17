Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Ronald Davis
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Owego - Ronald J. Davis, 75, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years Katherine (Schoch) Davis. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Michele & Dave Homza; grandchildren Keri & Dan Dixon and Darrick Hills; great granddaughter Amaya Dixon; brother and sister-in-law William & Minetta Schoch II; several nieces and nephews and special friends, The Andrews family. Ronald was a retired employee of IBM.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 11am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. Burial will follow in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
