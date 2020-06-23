Ronald J. Kittredge
Ronald J. Kittredge was born December 25, 1954. As a kid, Ron rampaged through the streets of Johnson City; then he shot up to be a gangly youth, getting excellent grades at Vestal HS amidst teen shenanigans with Bob Smith and Jeremy Sites. While earning his B.S. in Anthropology at Harpur College, Ron spent summers doing construction; he was the principal employee when Gary Brownell, Inc., was formed in 1976. Upon Gary's 2017 retirement, Ron took over the construction company. Ron loved each job's unique challenges and formed lasting bonds with many clients. Throughout his life, Ron was an avid fisherman, motorcyclist, skier, scuba diver, hiker, and kayaker. In 1984 he acquired two new life-long passions: his wife Katharine and the sport of hang gliding. Ron always strove for cloudbase and cherished every minute he spent in the air. He was awarded Advanced Pilot rank by USHPA; he served as an official observer, a legendary wind guru, and a mentor to many new pilots. His focus was always safety; one pilot called him "the toughest but kindest hombre I know." Ron enjoyed every aspect of his life. He was deeply involved in raising his children, Anna and Steen. He built two beautiful homes for his family and read all of Larry McMurtry and much of Mark Twain. Over the years, Ron chopped endless cords of wood, but he also took the time to identify the wildflowers along the trail. He was steady and reliable, and never spoke an unkind word, and those things, more than his strength, many talents, and remarkable intelligence mark the real tragedy of his loss. On June 18, 2020, CMML, a rare form of leukemia, deprived this planet of this truly good man. Ron is survived by his mother, Birgit Ball; wife, Dr. Katharine Kittredge; daughter Anna Kittredge and fiancé Stefan Haages; son Steen Kittredge and partners Alexander Laney and Choral Cornell; sisters Susan Hansen and Julie Smith; friends Jeff Moyer, Ed Jowett, and Steve Houser; along with many cherished co-workers, employees and clients, and a multitude of in-laws, nephews and nieces. A celebration of Ron's life will be held for friends, family and fellow pilots on Saturday July 25. Details available from kkittredge@ithaca.edu. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes http://www.crcfl.net/index.php/ways-to-give/donate-by-phone-or-in-person/.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.