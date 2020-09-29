Ronald James Burrell
Ronald James Burrell, age 85, died peacefully on September 21, 2020 at NOVANT Health Prince William Medical Center, Manassas VA. He was born April 3, 1935 in Carbondale PA to William R and Mary (Smith) Burrell. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his nine older siblings and his special friend, Billie Waters.
Ron is survived by six children and their families. Linda and husband Tim McCanty & their children: Matthew, Sean and wife Deb, and Seamus and partner Casie; JoAnn and husband Chris Komanowski & their children: Brian and Patrick; Jay and wife Lisa; Sandy; Judy and partner Chuck; Ed and wife Gail; former wife and mother to all six children: MaryLou McPhail. Also surviving are Billie's daughters Anna, Shelly, Dawn and their families.
Ron went to school at St. Rose in Carbondale and Scranton Prep from which he graduated in 1953. After serving in the U.S. Marine Corp for three years, he married and went to Penn State for a degree in Electrical Engineering. He then spent 30+ years with IBM Federal Systems Division as an engineer and project manager and was recognized by NASA for work on several projects.
After retiring Ron volunteered with Medical Missionaries in Manassas. He made many trips to Haiti to use his engineering skills to help make a rural health clinic functional in order to serve many needy families. He was also active in the American Legion. His devotion to his Catholic faith was unparalleled.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12 Noon at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, VA with Rev. Lee Roos officiating. Inurnment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Medical Missionaries, 9590 Surveyor Ct, Manassas, VA 20110 in memory of Ronald James Burrell.
Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com