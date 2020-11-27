Ronald Johnson
Ronald James Johnson, 68, passed away peacefully November 22, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio and attended Ohio University. His career path brought him to Journalism, he worked for the Cleveland Press. In 1976 he moved to New York City and worked for the People's Daily World and was also a free-lance writer and political speech writer. Ron was assistant to the President of Local 1707 Daycare Workers Union. Upon his retirement Ron moved to Binghamton where he has resided for the last 17 years. Even though a New York resident he remained an avid Cleveland sports fan. Ron was a devoted father and husband and will be always remembered by the family he loved deeply.
He was predeceased by his father Army Johnson, brothers Daryl Johnson and Kevin Johnson. Ron is survived by his wife of 42 years, Connie, his children, Sophia Johnson and Roosevelt Johnson, treasured grandchildren, Samirah Johnson, Damien Johnson, Melody Thompson and Vada Johnson. He leaves behind his mother, Dolores Johnson, siblings, Karen Johnson, Tyrone Johnson, Randall Johnson and Timothy Johnson and a large extended family. Ron's family would like to thank Lourdes Hospital for compassionate care.
At his request there will be no formal services. Memorial contributions in Ron's name may be made to Al-Anon Family Groups, 1600 Corporate Landing Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23454-5617. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.