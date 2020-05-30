Ronald L. "Ron" Abbey
Whitney Point - Ronald "Ron" Abbey, age 79, of Whitney Point, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1940 to Leland and Betty Abbey. He was a 1958 graduate of Whitney point High School. He married Theo Allnutt on July 27 1963. He worked for Grand Union in the grocery business for 46 years. He was a humble man. He never felt like he amounted to much. However, he was a proud man. He took pride in his work, and the home where they raised their family. He was very proud of his family. He taught his kids to work hard and earn an honest living; to never be afraid to try something, and to do the best you can with what you have. He was especially proud of all his grandchildren and "how smart they are and all the great things they can do". Ron is survived by his wife Theo Abbey; daughter Sheri Parks and husband Lee; daughter Cindi VanKuren and husband John; son Mark Abbey and wife Amy; daughter TJ Schaefer and husband Brandon; and grandchildren, Abbey Hall, Kira Parks, Chase Parks, McKenna Abbey, Tyler Abbey, Eva Schaefer, Teagan Schaefer and Hazel Schaefer. Ron made the noble decision to donate his body to science to further the education and science of medicine. There will not be a funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association in his name.
Whitney Point - Ronald "Ron" Abbey, age 79, of Whitney Point, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1940 to Leland and Betty Abbey. He was a 1958 graduate of Whitney point High School. He married Theo Allnutt on July 27 1963. He worked for Grand Union in the grocery business for 46 years. He was a humble man. He never felt like he amounted to much. However, he was a proud man. He took pride in his work, and the home where they raised their family. He was very proud of his family. He taught his kids to work hard and earn an honest living; to never be afraid to try something, and to do the best you can with what you have. He was especially proud of all his grandchildren and "how smart they are and all the great things they can do". Ron is survived by his wife Theo Abbey; daughter Sheri Parks and husband Lee; daughter Cindi VanKuren and husband John; son Mark Abbey and wife Amy; daughter TJ Schaefer and husband Brandon; and grandchildren, Abbey Hall, Kira Parks, Chase Parks, McKenna Abbey, Tyler Abbey, Eva Schaefer, Teagan Schaefer and Hazel Schaefer. Ron made the noble decision to donate his body to science to further the education and science of medicine. There will not be a funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association in his name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2020.