Ronald L. Foster



Johnson City - Ronald Lee Foster born July 6, 1951 in Endicott passed away on March 14, 2019. Ron was predeceased by his parents Nick and Mary Foster. He attended UE High School where he secretly loved science classes. He worked as a respiratory therapist at Wilson Hospital before working in the construction business because he enjoyed "making things". He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting for many years and an animal lover who said "no more cats" but always yielded when one needed a home. A member of the Endicott Elks, he enjoyed playing pitch as well as exchanging verbal banter and sarcasm with his son/pitch partner. Ron also loved movies and never falling asleep during one only "rested his eyes" and definitely never snored. Above all else, Ron passionately believed that at the end of the day, all you had was family. He is survived by his wife, Jill, whom he dearly loved, his daughter Nicole (Foster) Biechele (Deron), his son Stuart (Shawna Scanlon), two grandchildren Noelle and Davin. His brothers Terry Walters (Barbara), David Foster (Liz) and several nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4pm until 6pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Service will follow at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903 in Ron's memory. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary