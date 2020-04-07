|
|
Ronald L. Hawe
Oswego - Ronald L. Hawe, 81 of Oswego passed away Wednesday, March 25th at Upstate University Hospital. He was the son of the late Daniel J. and Geneva G. Corby Hawe.
Ron had been employed for many years as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 325. He also owned and operated Orchard Park Mobile Home Park.
Ron's interests were multiple and varied. Along with his twin brother, he became a ham radio operator (K2IWE)which was a lifetime hobby. In his younger years, Ron joined the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and soon learned to fly. This led to skydiving. He could build and repair anything which helped him with other businesses and hobbies. He achieved his lifelong dream of building his own campground and restaurant.Ron inspired and showed everyone around him what hard work and true grit was all about and his family felt there wasn't anything he couldn't do.
Ron is survived by his wife, Laura A. De Albert Hawe, a step son Paul (Denise Wallace) Rosenow of Clay, one step daughter,Connie (Jon) Ward of Baldwinsville, two sons Dean (Jennifer Fernandez) Hawe of Washington State, Jesse (Amy) Hawe of Knoxville, TN, one sister Beverly Hansen of Binghamton, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Jay Hawe and Roger Hawe and his sister Carol Lowdermilk. Ron will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the 6725 Lyons St East Syracuse NY 13057
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020