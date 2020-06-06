Ronald L. Toth



Vestal - Ronald L. Toth, 84, formerly of Belle Vernon, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on June 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife and the love of his life, Marlene F. Toth; his parents, Peter Toth and Rebecca Mutich Toth; and his beloved uncles and aunt Mildred Barron, who raised him with great devotion. He is survived by his loving daughter, Lynn Toth; son and daughter-in-law, William and Claire Toth; granddaughters, Cassidy Breyfogle and Capri Toth; his dear cousins, Bernadette and Richard Barron, along with his many other cousins whom he loved.



Ron was a veteran, serving as first lieutenant in the Air Force, and specializing in aeronautical navigational systems. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. He was a longtime member of Vestal United Methodist Church, a board member of the Vestal Senior Center where he regularly contributed his time and skills, and a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.



All who knew him will remember Ron as a quiet, humble, brilliant man who was quick with a kind word and a wide, raised-eyebrow smile, ready to offer a hand in any way he could, small or large. He took enormous pride in his work, never failing to go above and beyond what was expected of him. During his 31-year career as an inventor and electrical engineer at IBM, he developed and held several patents under his name. He always seemed to know the answers, and after long, analytical thought, he would approach anything and everything in life with a determination for excellence and care. He was an accomplished craftsman and photographer, as well as an amateur ornithologist, and spent his happiest hours working tirelessly in his cherished backyard. He loved his family and friends dearly, and lived with a steadfast goodness and generosity; he will be deeply missed.



The family would like to thank the palliative and hospice care teams at Lourdes Hospital, and the staff and nurses in Wilson ICU.



A graveside memorial service will be held in Belle Vernon, PA at a later date. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity.









