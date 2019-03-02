|
|
Ronald Lee Parsons
Bainbridge - Ronald Lee Parsons; hmm, how do you describe this man? Well, he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and best friend. He has spent his years teaching those closest to him how, what, why, where and because. He was a man of wisdom and knowledge. He grew up in Guilford with his family, met his wife in Owego, and has moved on from us to Heaven on February 27, 2019. He will be missed by so many people; he made friends wherever he went.
He will be remembered by: his wife, Terri Parsons; his daughters, Tammi Parsons (fiancé Alan Locke) and Ronda Hoag; sister, Suzanne and Kendall and their daughter, Grace; brothers, Mark and Scott Parsons; grandchildren: Serenity, Carly, Skylar, Landon, Caleb, Brittany and Emily; brothers and sisters-in-law: Brian (Amy) Vargason, LeRoy Vargason, Jr. and Brenda Vargason; aunt, Doris Camp, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and his four beloved puppies.
Ron loved fishing and hunting, building model airplanes and working on cars. Ron was a mechanic for almost 20 years, and worked for Advance Auto Parts in Sidney for the past 3 years. He enjoyed history, was an avid reader, and loved Chinese food and popcorn. His quick wit, sense of humor and infectious laugh will be dearly missed.
He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Mary Ellen Parsons; his sister, Carol; his brother, Stephen and his father and mother-in-law, LeRoy and Judy Vargason.
Friends may call from 2:00-4:00pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney. A memorial service will follow at 4:00pm. Please bring your favorite photo of Ron to add to a memory board. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Pittsfield Fire Department, with special thanks to Heather Miller for her efforts to save him.
