Endwell - Ronald M. Schwarzmeier, 86, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the NYS Veterans Home, Oxford, NY. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Diane in 2009; his parents, Arnold and Florence Schwarzmeier; brother, Lloyd Schwarzmeier and sister Gladys Dimon. Ronald is survived by his three daughters, Stacey (David) Bigney, Heidi (Jeffrey) Federko, and Kristen Card; one son Eric Schwarzmeier; his grandchildren Melissa and Ryan Bigney, Amanda Federko, Brinn and Madison Card and Dylan Schwarzmeier. Ronald served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was a 42 year employee of New York Telephone Company and member of the CWA union. Ron was a people person, making friends wherever he went. He enjoyed Syracuse sports, his New York Yankees, listening to music, being outdoors, spending time with family and friends and his "grand-dogs," Oreo, Susie, Chloe, and Teddy. Ron was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was loved by many and will forever be in our hearts. The family would like to thank everyone on the Hawthorn Unit at the Veterans Home for taking such good care of Ron. Funeral Services for Ron will be held on Tuesday at 5 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, with Pastor Mark Kimpland of Endwell United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Tuesday from 3 PM until Service time at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the New York State Veterans Home at Oxford, 4207 NY-220, Oxford, NY 13830
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019