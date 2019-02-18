|
Ronald (Scott) Rose
Endicott - Ronald (Scott) Rose 65, of Endicott passed away at Lourdes hospital February 10th 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Betty Rose. He is survived by his daughter Melissa Snowball her children Jayden, Bryanna, Logan, Nayeli. His brother Craig Rose, niece Sherry Rose Van order(mike), nephew Chris Rose along with many loved cousins. He was a longtime construction worker who enjoyed many years working for Lopke. In his spare time he was an avid hunter who also loved camping with friends and family in the Adirondacks. He was also a joker with all who met him who loved his Giants football team. He will forever be missed by many friends and family along with Dee Dee. A celebration of life will be held at the Vestal Elks Lodge 2071 Vestal Pkwy W. Vestal NY from 12-4pm on Sat. Feb 23.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 18, 2019